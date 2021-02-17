Video: Porto gifted lead against Juventus 61 seconds in after horrific Rodrigo Bentancur back pass in nightmare start

With less than a minute played in this evening’s Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie between Porto and Juventus, the Italian powerhouses played the ball back to escape some pressure.

Giorgio Chiellini slotted it across to Wojciech Szczesny, before the stopper produced a little feint and handed the ball off to Rodrigo Bentancur.

Bentancur took a touch before realising he’d have to shift the ball very quickly as he was under pressure just yards away from his goal, then came an absolutely horrific decision from the midfielder.

The ace attempted to lay it back to Szczesny but his back pass attempt fell woefully short, leaving Mehdi Taremi to slide down, with the ball ended up in the back of the net just 61 seconds in.

What on earth!? ? 61 seconds into the game, Porto have been gifted the lead! ??? Bentancur… ? pic.twitter.com/RpJEmzUmcX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.

Andrea Pirlo will be absolutely seething after this, it’s the worst possible way the match could’ve started for Juventus and their initial game-plan is now out the window.