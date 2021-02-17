Video: Richarlison equalises for Everton with incredibly fortunate touch after initial gaping miss against Man City

In the 37th minute of this evening’s marquee Premier League encounter between Everton and Manchester City, the Toffees had a stroke of luck to thank for equalising against the league leaders.

Seamus Coleman floated a dangerous cross over the middle of the area, which ended up evading everyone and making it’s way to Lucas Digne.

The Frenchman fired the ball towards goal with a powerful strike, Richarlison was on the goal-line and looked set to knock the ball in when he completely missed connection.

Fortunately for the Brazilian’s sake, the ball whizzed onto the post before rattling back and being turned in by an unassuming Richarlison via a touch from his thigh.

RICHARLISON RESPONDS! The Brazilian is in the right place at the right time to level up for @Everton!#PLonPrime #EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/T6iYTXOjpz — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 17, 2021

Pictures from Prime Video and Canal+ Sport.

Richarlison, Carlo Ancelotti and the Toffees will take a goal any way it comes against Pep Guardiola’s side that are on the march to the title – one that could be slowed without a win tonight.