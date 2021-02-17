Real Madrid to Juventus: Andrea Pirlo’s scudetto failure could lead to homecoming in Turin

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could replace Andrea Pirlo in the Juventus hot-seat, according to a report published by Todo Fichajes.

With Real Madrid not putting up much of a defence for their La Liga title, it’s unclear whether Zidane will be staying on at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

The same could be set about Andrea Pirlo, who has endured a baptism of fire into management, with Juve at risk of having their extraordinary run of scudetto wins halted by one of the Milan sides.

Todo Fichajes believe that the stars could be aligning over Turin, with Zidane potentially being the man to take the reins from Pirlo at the end of the season, thus returning to the club where he made over 150 league appearances.

The report mentions that Zidane has one eye on the France job, but Didier Deschamps is in no hurry to leave, so taking the job at Juventus and reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be the most attractive proposition for the football icon.

What would become of Pirlo after that remains to be seen…