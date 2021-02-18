AC Milan intend to permanently sign Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori with hope of whittling down €25m+ cost

According to Sempre Milan via Italian outlet Calciomercato, AC Milan have ‘every intention’ of signing Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal, with the youngster impressing in his loan spell.

Tomori, who is currently in action for the Rossoneri in their Europa League tie against Red Star Belgrade, has already overtaken Pierre Kalulu as the side’s third-choice centre-back.

23-year-old Tomori is the first alternative to captain Alessio Romagnoli and experienced central defender Simon Kjaer, who turns 32 at the end of next month.

Calciomercato report that Milan are ‘clear’ in their idea to recruit Tomori permanently this summer, with the ace’s loan from Chelsea including an option of over €25m, the Guardian report the price is set at an initial £25m fee in a deal that would also include a further £5m in potential add-ons.

It’s added that technical director and icon Paolo Maldini, as well as director of football Frederic Massara are hoping to convince Chelsea transfer chief Marina Granovskaia into parting with Tomori for less.

More Stories / Latest News Edu to push for trio of permanent signings as Arsenal’s summer plans start to take shape Former Real Madrid star wants Atletico Madrid transfer after one season in the Premier League “Has it ever happened?” – These Man United fans are excited to see young star get a chance in his natural position vs Real Sociedad

Calciomercato add that Milan didn’t have the budget to make a permanent swoop for the England international in January, but will attempt to do so in the summer.

With the side currently second in the Serie A table – just one point off of fierce local rivals Inter – and holding a favourable opening knockout tie in the Europa League, their finances look to be boosted.

The report details that Tomori is not worried about the future at the moment, the rapid ace is instead focused on performing for the Rossoneri, which will make him a contender for England’s Euros squad.

Calciomercato reiterate that Tomori is aware that Milan are a concrete option for his career, as they offer him the platform to develop into a key player.

Tomori quickly broke into the England squad after some encouraging signs for Chelsea last season after he returned from Derby, but the turn to 2020 marked a nightmare for the defender.

The English-Canadian only made three appearances in the second-half of the 2020 season after the calendar rolled over, whilst also making just four appearances for the Blues this season, mostly in cups.