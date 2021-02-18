Arsenal in pole position to sign wonderkid as he rejects new contract

We’re seeing that players are developing and emerging at a younger age these days, so it’s weird to see someone make their debut at a high level while they’re still at school.

That’s the reality for Bournemouth wonderkid Ajani Burchall when he made his debut late last year, and it also means the inevitable interest has started to emerge from bigger clubs.

He only turned 16 in November last year so you have to think he would be seen as a developmental prospect just now, but The Sun have reported that Arsenal are looking to bring him in.

This comes after he rejected scholarship terms with Bournemouth so it would allow him to leave in the summer and the eventual fee would likely be dictated by a tribunal.

Understandably there’s not a lot of info available on a 16 year old kid who’s made one senior appearance but it seems that he’s a winger who can play on either side, while he’s clearly highly rated if he’s breaking into the first team so early.

Arsenal don’t have a lot of money just now so they will need to sign and develop their own stars, so Burchall could be one to keep an eye on if they manage to agree terms.