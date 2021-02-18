Barcelona and Real Madrid could look to exploit game-time situation of Chelsea attacking duo

According to Don Balon, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic’s situations at Chelsea could provide options in the transfer market for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Both Ziyech and Pulisic are undoubtedly talented players, but it’s unclear exactly how big a role they will be playing under Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel has introduced a 3-4-3 system since becoming Chelsea manager, and with Timo Werner in-form on the left, it leaves just the spot on the right up for grabs.

Assuming Callum Hudson-Odoi stays at right-wing-back long-term, that means Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will all be competing for one position.

You get the impression someone might need to leave.

As per Don Balon, Barcelona and Real Madrid could seek to take advantage of the situation, with both Ziyech and Pulisic potential options for the two Spanish heavyweights.

We’re still someway from considering their Chelsea careers dead and buried, but if nothing changes, transfers could be on the horizon – and if Barcelona or Real Madrid come knocking, players don’t often say no.