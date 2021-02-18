Boca Juniors move for Millonarios defender Andrés Felipe Román falls through due to failed medical

Boca Juniors had agreed with Millonarios FC and right-back Andrés Felipe Román to be their second reinforcement to their defense.

The 25-year-old needed to complete his medical with the Argentine side to complete the move; however, that’s when it all fell apart. TNT Sports journalist Matías Bustos Milla, the Colombia international, failed his medicals, resulting in the Xeneizes canceling the press conference to unveil the player.

Also, TyC Sports adds to what the medical issue is surrounding the defender. Román reportedly failed the exam due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is the leading cause of sudden death if it progresses.

The doctors for Boca Juniors didn’t endorse it, and they will have to wait to see what happens next. The Argentine journalist adds that the club will do more studies to see if there’s a solution.

Román’s future will likely not take place at Boca Juniors. Nonetheless, the player at the moment is heartbroken and distraught as to what has occurred as the transfer is up in the air.