“Can cause problems” – Portuguese legend identifies the Benfica dangerman for Arsenal to watch out for tonight

It will be interesting to see how much Mikel Arteta decides to rotate his squad in the Europa League, but it is their best chance of qualifying for the Champions League next year so hopefully they take it seriously.

They face the bizarre situation of facing Benfica in a neutral venue tonight, so it’s worth nothing that away goals do count in this game but Benfica don’t really have a home advantage this evening.

They haven’t been in brilliant form lately and Rangers showed they can be breached at the back when they faced off in the group stages, but Benfica also showed an incredible fighting spirit to bounce back.

There are some familiar names in the squad like Jan Vertonghen, Adel Taraabt and Nicolas Otamendi, but it’s Darwin Nunez who could pose the biggest threat.

A report from A Bola has featured some quotes from Nuno Gomes before the game, and he’s identified Nunez as the man to watch out for:

“He is not playing his best, but he is strong, powerful, and can cause problems for Arsenal, I hope!”

He’s only scored four league goals this campaign but he does have five in five Europa League games so far, while he’s blisteringly quick and composed in front of goal if he manages to find a way through.

Arsenal should be seen as favourites here due to Benfica’s poor recent form, but they’ll need to shackle Nunez to advance to the next round.