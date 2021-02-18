Chelsea very interested in signing Bayern Munich star as Thomas Tuchel looks to perfect his squad

Several top clubs are interested in signing Niklas Sule from Bayern Munich, with Chelsea as keen as anyone, according to AZ.

While Chelsea have been impressive since Thomas Tuchel took the reins, even he would admit that they’re a work in progress, not just in terms of him getting his ideas across to the players, but also in his efforts to idealise his selection options.

German publication AZ believe that they know the identity of one player which Tuchel, among other club managers, would love to add to his squad – Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule.

With Dayot Upamecano having signed along the dotted line, Sule’s hopes of nailing down a spot in the Bayern starting eleven have decreased even further. An exit from the Allianz must be under consideration.

AZ believe that Chelsea, and Tuchel in particular, are keen, and could be set to offer him escape route in the summer transfer window. Is he the man that Chelsea need to perfect their defence?