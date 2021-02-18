Edu to push for trio of permanent signings as Arsenal’s summer plans start to take shape

Arsenal have done a good job of clearing out some of the deadwood in January and it’s likely more will follow in the summer, but too much turnover can be a bad thing.

It’s easy to forget that they do have a few loanees in the first team so they will also need to be replaced if they were to return.

Interestingly it looks like they are confident of arranging a few permanent deals, and the Sun have confirmed that Edu is pushing to agree permanent moves for Odegaard, Ceballos and Maty Ryan.

Ryan should be the cheapest one to get done and although it won’t be exciting, he is a solid backup keeper who is better than Runarsson so it makes sense to get that done.

The deals for the Real Madrid duo would be far more interesting, but you have to think they could be dependent on Zinedine Zidane staying on for at least one more year.

READ MORE: Arsenal in pole position to sign wonderkid as he rejects new contract

He’s proven that he’s reluctant to introduce younger players to the team and both midfielders have struggled to gain chances under him, so they should be looking to leave if he sticks around.

The long term problem may be that Real always look to secure buy back options so Arsenal will need to make sure they negotiate sensible deals that don’t cost too much now and also allow them to keep most of the profit if they move on.

It’s also possible that some players will need to be sold first to finance these deals, but it would be good news for the squad if they could get all three tied up.