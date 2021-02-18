Menu

Everton change their chance on star loanee after stellar performance for PSG against Barcelona

Everton FC
Posted by

Following his stellar performances in a PSG shirt, Everton are now choosing to stand firm over the sale of Moise Kean, according to Todo Fichajes.

Kean, having shown great promise at Juventus, fell short at Goodison Park. He subsequently joined PSG on loan in hope of reviving his career, with the Italian striker being an absolute sensation at the Parc des Princes.

The 20-year-old’s latest superb showing was at the Nou Camp during the 4-1 Champions League first-leg over Barcelona, during which he scored. You can be certain that Carlo Ancelotti was tuned in to that one.

As per Todo Fichajes, Kean’s revival in Paris has prompted Everton to change their stance, with the Toffees now not prepared to see him leave the club for less than €40M.

Though that’s probably more than Leonardo would have been expecting to fork out considering how little impact Kean had on Merseyside, you have to say it’d be a totally justifiable investment.

