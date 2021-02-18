Former Manchester United midfielder could be headed back to prison for assault

We often hear about the struggles that players have when they need to deal with life without football, so it’s never nice to hear about anyone who ends up struggling and finding themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Many Man United fans will remember Ronnie Wallwork as a talented midfielder who looked like he might break into the team on a regular basis, but he eventually had to leave and he went on to have a decent career with West Brom.

The warning signs were there as he was initially banned for life after attacking a referee during a loan spell in 1999 with Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

He struggled to find a club after leaving West Brom in 2008 and that was effectively the end of his career, while he eventually ended up in prison for 15 months when he was convicted for his part in offences related to stolen cars.

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like he’s managed to turn his life around since being released, and the Independent have now reported that he could be headed back to prison after admitting an assault charge.

It’s alleged that the assault took place in the pub and the judge has confirmed that their guilty pleas will go in their favour, but he’s also looking for background reports first and a custodial sentence is very much on the table.

Sentencing is expected to take place on March 23