Former Real Madrid star wants Atletico Madrid transfer after one season in the Premier League

It’s rare to see major rivals willing trade players between each other, so sometimes the player will need to force a move abroad before returning.

James Rodriguez has been a great addition for Everton this season and you can see how good a player he is, but it does look like his stay in England could be a short one.

A report from Defensa Central has indicated that he’s not that happy with life in the Premier League due to the weather and constantly getting kicked and injured, so he’s already looking to return to Spain.

They confirm that Atletico Madrid wanted him last year when he was set to leave Real, while he is keen to return to Madrid in the summer and a transfer to Atleti would allow him to do that.

It’s suggested that the reason he left Real was due to the bad relationship he had with Zidane so a return to the Bernabeu appears to be impossible, but it remains to be seen what kind of fee Everton could expect.

He has been impressive but he will turn 30 in the summer and his unhappiness may reduce their leverage in negotiations, but it would be a shame if his Premier League stay ends so quickly.