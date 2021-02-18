Menu

Grêmio announces the transfer deal of starlet to Porto

FC Porto
FC Porto came off a significant victory over Juventus FC, and now the Portuguese club is adding reinforcement for next season.

Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense announced on their official website that both sides reached an agreement for Pepê. The 23-year-old won’t depart until June, midway through the Grêmio’s 2021 season.

The Portuguese side is acquiring 100-percent of the winger’s economic rights and will pay €15 million. Furthermore, TNT Sports also reports that Pepê will reportedly sign a contract until 2026 with Porto.

Pepê has appeared in 30 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A fixtures, with 26 of them as a starter. The young forward is averaging 78 minutes per game, where he’s scored nine goals and five assists.

Meanwhile, in the 2020 Copa Libertadores, Pepê appeared in eight fixtures, with seven of them coming as a starter. The 23-year-old scored three goals and registered one assist.

Despite leaving midway through the season, Pepê will be able to help Grêmio through the 2021 Copa Libertadores group stage.

