It’s inevitable that some Chelsea players will need to move on in the summer due to the size of the squad, but even more will need to go once Tuchel starts to make his own signings too.

They do have plenty of attacking players just now and it’s not clear who Tuchel rates as his regular starters so far, but Hakim Ziyech has often had to make-do with a place on the bench.

That even led to speculation about a move to Serie A with Juventus and AC Milan named as likely suitors, but it led to Fabrizio Romano playing down the interest earlier today.

There could also be an added problem for Ziyech after The Daily Mail reported that Tuchel was eyeing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Jonas Hofmann, so that could reduce Ziyech’s playing time even further.

READ MORE: Chelsea board risk upsetting Thomas Tuchel already by ignoring his desire to sign this player

Tuchel did work with the wide midfielder during his time at Dortmund and he’s a creative player who looks to play on either flank – much like the Moroccan.

It’s also suggested that he could be available for as little as £14m so it’s clear that Chelsea can afford him, and his signing will surely mean that someone will have to leave.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be Ziyech and he is still settling into his first season in the Premier League and injuries have hampered his progress so that has to be noted, but he does seem like an obvious candidate to move on if this happens.