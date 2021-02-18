Menu

“Has it ever happened?” – These Man United fans are excited to see young star get a chance in his natural position vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United may have treated this competition differently if they were still top of the league, but a mini slump has handed the initiative to Man City who could run away with things now.

It’s also important for the club to actually start to pick up some silverware again, so the Europa League offers a great chance of winning a major competition and it would also offer a better seeding in the Champions League next year.

There is a little bit of rotation from Solskjaer tonight, but this is still a strong side with most of his big names out there:

The biggest talking point here has to be around the front three, as the inclusion of Dan James means he’s surely set to start on the right hand side.

There is a chance that Rashford could still play through the middle, but it does look like Mason Greenwood will get a chance to play as the number 9 tonight.

He was touted as a central striker when he was impressing at youth level and that could still be his eventual position, so plenty of the fans are interested to see what he can do tonight:

 

 

More Stories Mason Greenwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.