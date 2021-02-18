“Has it ever happened?” – These Man United fans are excited to see young star get a chance in his natural position vs Real Sociedad

Man United may have treated this competition differently if they were still top of the league, but a mini slump has handed the initiative to Man City who could run away with things now.

It’s also important for the club to actually start to pick up some silverware again, so the Europa League offers a great chance of winning a major competition and it would also offer a better seeding in the Champions League next year.

There is a little bit of rotation from Solskjaer tonight, but this is still a strong side with most of his big names out there:

? Here’s how we’ll line up for tonight’s #UEL clash in Turin! ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2021

The biggest talking point here has to be around the front three, as the inclusion of Dan James means he’s surely set to start on the right hand side.

There is a chance that Rashford could still play through the middle, but it does look like Mason Greenwood will get a chance to play as the number 9 tonight.

He was touted as a central striker when he was impressing at youth level and that could still be his eventual position, so plenty of the fans are interested to see what he can do tonight:

Greenwood as a 9 with Bruno directly behind him. Can’t remember when that last happened. Has it ever happened?#MUFC https://t.co/ZbEP0J8Fds — Oliver (@Kebiruesuana) February 18, 2021

Greenwood at the 9 then, big opportunity for him. Would’ve liked Tony to get the start there since Cavani seems to be the nailed on starter for the league but Mase deserves the chance — Waz. (@wasabiwazza) February 18, 2021

