Chelsea transfer news: Journalist floats idea of Blues signing this world-class striker in the summer

While appearing as a guest on the ‘London Is Blue‘ Chelsea podcast, Telegraph journalist Matt Law floated the idea of Romelu Lukaku returning to the club.

Matt Law is one of the most reliable reporters when it comes to Chelsea news in the mainstream media, so every time he starts talking transfers, fans tend to get excited.

He has done once again, while speaking on the ‘London is Blue’ podcast, during which he discussed new manager Thomas Tuchel and potential summer transfer plans.

Law, while stopping short of claiming the move will materialise, mentioned the idea of Romelu Lukaku returning to Chelsea from Inter Milan this summer.

You may recall back in 2017 the BBC reported that both Chelsea and Manchester United had bids accepted by Everton to sign Lukaku, with the Belgian ultimately moving to Old Trafford.

Duncan Castles, speaking on ‘The Transfer Window‘ podcast, then claimed that Lukaku actually split with agent Mino Raiola over his failure to agree a move back to Chelsea for him.

With Raiola now gone, and Lukaku a better striker than he’s ever been, could we see this one materialise?