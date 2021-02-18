Tottenham linked with shock move for Arsenal star, Juventus also thought to be interested

According to a surprise report by Todo Fichajes, both Juventus and TOTTENHAM are interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette from Tottenham.

Lacazette has done his best carrying the Arsenal goal-scoring burden while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found his shooting boots, but question marks remain as to whether the Frenchman is good enough to help the Gunners challenge for the top four.

It would, in truth, not come as such a great surprise if Mikel Arteta decided to cash-in with the view of signing a new striker in the summer transfer window. Though, nobody expected to see Tottenham, of all clubs linked with a move to sign him.

However, Todo Fichajes believe that Spurs and Juventus are currently leading the pursuit to sign Lacazette, who as per their information, looks set to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.

Whether Arsenal would be prepared to sell to Spurs is unclear at this point, but as it oftentimes does in football, and has frequently for Arsenal over the years when it comes to selling their key players, money talks.