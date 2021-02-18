Menu

Tottenham linked with shock move for Arsenal star, Juventus also thought to be interested

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

According to a surprise report by Todo Fichajes, both Juventus and TOTTENHAM are interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette from Tottenham.

Lacazette has done his best carrying the Arsenal goal-scoring burden while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found his shooting boots, but question marks remain as to whether the Frenchman is good enough to help the Gunners challenge for the top four.

MORE: Arsenal potentially seal first summer exit already as outcast green lights switch to Serie A side

It would, in truth, not come as such a great surprise if Mikel Arteta decided to cash-in with the view of signing a new striker in the summer transfer window. Though, nobody expected to see Tottenham, of all clubs linked with a move to sign him.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea transfer news: Journalist floats idea of Blues signing this world-class striker in the summer
Everton change their chance on star loanee after stellar performance for PSG against Barcelona
Video: Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott nets wonderful last-gasp outside-foot assist for Blackburn against Barnsley

However, Todo Fichajes believe that Spurs and Juventus are currently leading the pursuit to sign Lacazette, who as per their information, looks set to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.

Whether Arsenal would be prepared to sell to Spurs is unclear at this point, but as it oftentimes does in football, and has frequently for Arsenal over the years when it comes to selling their key players, money talks.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.