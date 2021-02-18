Contact made: Barcelona face competition from Juventus in race to sign Lyon attacker on a free

Juventus are set to rival Barcelona for the signature of Lyon attacker Memphis Depay, according to Todo Fichajes.

Depay’s contract with Lyon is due to expire at the end of the campaign, and as Todo Fichajes report, Barcelona have been considered the front-runners to sign him.

The prospect of moving to the Nou Camp and reuniting with former international coach Ronald Koeman must surely be an appealing one for Depay, but he’s going to have a decision to make if Todo Fichajes are to be believed.

Their report claims that Juventus have now made contact with Depay’s camp over the possibility of taking him to Turin at the season’s end, when the forward will be available on a free transfer.

Barcelona must have expected other top clubs to join the race, especially considering how good Depay has been this campaign. We’ll have to wait and see both how they respond and what decision the player himself makes.