Manchester United have officially announced that Scott McTominay may be a doubt for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Newcastle, after being substituted against Real Sociedad tonight.

The club report via their official website that the 24-year-old, who has been a key figure this season, was a doubt for the Europa League encounter, but battled through to play 60 minutes for the Red Devils.

It’s added that McTominay was perhaps not at 100% for the first-leg encounter. The ace was replaced on the hour-mark by Nemanja Matic, not for legend Nemanja Vidic like the website accidentally states.

United report that the substitution was ‘seemingly planned’ by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the club left to wait and see if the central midfielder is ruled fit for the favourable tie against the an injury-hit Magpies.

It’s summarised that Paul Pogba will remain unavailable for the clash against United legend Steve Bruce’s side, with a thigh injury, which rules out the most likely replacement for McTominay.

Should McTominay be deemed unavailable for the tie top-flight fixture against the Toon, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be left to start Matic or Donny van de Beek alongside Fred.

Van de Beek has seen very little action since joining from Ajax in the summer, whilst Matic has played a lesser role and is now the fourth-choice central midfield option behind Fred, McTominay and Pogba.

With Pogba sidelined, as well as Van de Beek and Matic not being key players this season, we can understand why Solskjaer played McTominay in a crucial European tie, even though it posed a risk.