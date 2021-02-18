Meeting planned: Spurs are preparing an astonishing £30m raid for Arsenal striker this summer

The furore surrounding Sol Campbell’s move to Arsenal shows exactly why players don’t move between Arsenal and Spurs, but for some reason the rumours keep coming this year.

Every season we do see a couple of transfers that come from nowhere and they are completely unexpected, but Alexandre Lacazette moving to Spurs would be crazy on multiple levels.

According to Todofichajes the French striker is set to leave Arsenal this summer and that’s completely believable, while the reported interest from Juventus would also make sense as they need attacking reinforcements.

It then gets wild as they say that his agent is planning to meet with clubs to hold talks in the next few weeks, and Spurs are also mentioned as one of the teams that they plan to speak with.

He’s not out of contract so Arsenal would need to agree to this, while the reported price tag of £30m does sound reasonable for an experienced striker like Lacazette.

The problem for Arsenal is there’s no amount of money that would buy the fan’s forgiveness if Lacazette went to Spurs and suddenly started banging them in on a regular basis, so you have to think they would accept a lesser offer from a foreign club just to get him out of the league.

It’s one of these rumours that makes little sense and you can’t see it happening, but it would also be utterly fascinating if this somehow happened.