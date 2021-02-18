Potentially huge news for Liverpool due to talks held between Kylian Mbappe and John Henry

It’s sometimes hard to tell how serious a transfer rumour actually is, but it’s starting to look like there is something in the rumours about Kylian Mbappe going to Liverpool.

He proved exactly why he’s seen as one of the best players in the world with his hat trick at the Nou Camp this week, so any team that could sign him will surely be landing the next big superstar in the game.

PSG would be mad to let him go but there may not be room for he and Neymar in Paris for much longer, and his contract situation could force them to let him go.

A report from L’Equipe via The Liverpool Echo has indicated that Mbappe actually held talks with Liverpool owner John Henry before he moved to PSG a few years ago, but it’s believed they left a big impression on the Frenchman and that could now pay dividends.

They also point to previous comments form Mbappe where he praised Liverpool’s style and Jurgen Klopp, so it’s clear there is some admiration there that could give them a boost in any transfer talks.

The main problem will actually be convincing PSG to sell as they’re not a club who need money, but they also won’t want to let Mbappe leave for free when his contract expires in 2022 so that will be the biggest factor here.

You have to think his arrival at Anfield would result in Salah or Mane potentially moving on but Mbappe is so good that he will still be seen as an upgrade, so it might be time for Henry to have another word with him to see if he can be convinced this time.