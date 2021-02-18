Menu

Florentino Perez has grand plan to unite Champions League heroes in incredible Real Madrid attack

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez does not see the need to choose between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland – he wants both.

We’ve lived in a generation where we’ve been lucky enough to see both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo competing with each other, but never have they played in the same team.

MORE: Video: ‘I’ll kill you in the street’ – Vicious Kylian Mbappe slams Barcelona star Jordi Alba in heated encounter during PSG win

For years people have wondered what the result would be if you put the two best players on the planet in the same attack. The results would surely be devastating.

Well, we might be about to find out – but not with Messi and Ronaldo, rather their successors, Mbappe and Haaland.

Don Balon report that Florentino Perez is working on a way where both Mbappe and Haaland can play for Real Madrid.

The report claims that, with Mbappe’s PSG contract ending and Haaland’s release clause becoming active coinciding, there is hope that a sensational double-deal could be executed.

This is a Florentino Perez pipe dream, so you have to take it with a pinch of salt. But, just take a moment to imagine…

