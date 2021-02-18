Report suggests Spurs fans fear megastar could be off in the summer after recent comments

Almost every club in the world has to face the reality of losing their best players if a huge offer comes in, and it’s harder to keep hold of your big-name players if silverware looks unlikely.

Spurs will face a potential turning point in the summer with Jose Mourinho as it would require Daniel Levy to admit another mistake if he sacks him, but letting him continue could just compound matters even further.

Harry Kane and Son are up there with the best players in the Premier League and they would grace almost any team in world football, but they’re also reaching a point where they may have to leave if they want to win things.

A recent report from HITC has indicated that Spurs may have to worry about losing Son in the summer after this recent comment:

“Erm, yeah it’s a bit unfair to talk about a new contract at the moment, I am focused on the games and my team and that is the most important thing at the moment.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m working hard as a player and the team. It’s a bit unfair to talk about a new contract.”

It’s a tough one to analyse because it’s pretty easy to take that out of context and presume he wants to leave, while it could just be something as simple as Son wanting to avoid the distraction of negotiations during a vital part of the season.

The report does feature the reaction of a few Spurs fans who fear that Son will be off purely based on those comments, but obviously it’s way too early to tell what the plan will be.

They go on to claim that Spurs are still confident that he will sign a new deal that ties him down to the club for the rest of his prime years, but there will be a concern if the process is dragged out for longer.

Again it could come down to waiting until the summer to see what Spurs plan to do and indeed if there’s any interest from other major clubs, but it doesn’t sound like they should be too worried at this point.