River Plate have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with midfield starlet

Uruguayan midfielder Nicolás de la Cruz is one of the significant pieces to River Plate, but there was some anxiety among the supporters over his contract situation.

The 23-year-old’s contract will expire in June, and there was fear he’d leave on a free transfer elsewhere. However, those feelings can now be put to rest as de la Cruz will continue his career with the Argentine side.

According to TyC Sports, the Uruguay international will extend his contract with River Plate until 2023. Furthermore, with the departure of Ignacio Fernández, de la Cruz will be wearing the number ten for River Plate.

Despite reportedly agreeing to a new deal, River Plate still needs to pay off what it owes for the 23-year-old. TyC Sports adds that Los Millonarios have a near $1-million debt to Liverpool FC of Uruguay since they have not finished paying off the purchase of 30-percent of the footballer’s pass.

The Argentine media outlet states that River Plate will pay off his debt this month.