Fabrizio Romano clarifies speculation linking Chelsea summer signing with Juventus and AC Milan

Speaking on the latest edition of the ‘Here We Go‘ podcast, Fabrizio Romano rubbished claims that Juventus and AC Milan want Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech started the season injured, having damaged his knee during a pre-season friendly against Brighton. After getting himself fit, he fast emerged as a key player for the Blues.

Unfortunately for the Moroccan, that wasn’t the last injury issue he has struggled with. Ziyech has been continually in and out of the side, disrupting his rhythm and denying him any opportunity of building form.

Ziyech has already been out of favour under Thomas Tuchel, with competition for minutes on the right-hand-side of Chelsea’s attack considerable and the former Ajax man missing out.

While a premature departure from Stamford Bridge cannot be ruled out, speaking on the ‘Here We Go’ podcast, Fabrizio Romano insisted that there is no truth to speculation linking Ziyech with either Juventus or Milan.

For now, it looks as though he will be staying put in SW6 to fight for his Chelsea career.