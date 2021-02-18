Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane with both Man United and Man City showing interest

Tottenham have named their price for striker Harry Kane amid interest from Manchester United and Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail.

Kane is one of the best strikers on the planet, that has been clear for some time. While Tottenham are his beloved club, you have to wonder at what point he will realise that he is simply too good a player to finish his career without challenging for major honours.

Spurs look as though they will miss out on Champions League qualification once again. A player of Kane’s calibre ought to be not only playing in the competition, but having a crack at winning it season after season.

As per the Daily Mail, both Manchester City and Manchester United are keen to give him the opportunity to do that further north than where he currently resides, with both clubs having no problem meeting his wage demands.

However, the Daily Mail report that Tottenham have priced Kane at £150M, which would make him the third most expensive player on the planet, and it’s unclear at this point whether it would be financially plausible for either side to fund a move of that expense for Kane this summer.