Stat suggests Arsenal will defy odds and end Man City’s winning streak

Could Arsenal beat Manchester City at the weekend and put an end to their winning run? There is an interesting stat which suggests that they could.

Arsenal face Manchester City on Sunday. Considering they’re facing Benfica tonight in the Europa League, their preparations for the contest will hardly be ideal.

Though, if anyone knows how to nullify the threat posed by Pep Guardiola’s City side, it ought to be Mikel Arteta, who worked as his assistant for several years.

History is also on Arsenal’s side. Remarkably, the Gunners have been the team who have previously put an end to Guardiola’s best winning runs in his managerial career.

Image via Reddit user u/Adorable-Grocery-439 on r/soccer

The previous two came during title-winning campaigns at Bayern Munich, and though City look as though they will win the league at a canter this term, will Arsenal be able to throw a spanner in the works come Sunday afternoon?

It seems highly unlikely, but stranger things have happened…