Transfer boost for Man United as club chief admits “we will lose” summer transfer target

Almost every football club will be a selling club if a big offer comes along, so sometimes it’s best just to embrace it and enjoy developing a player while he’s there.

Norwich City full back Max Aarons has been attracting a lot of interest lately and it appears he’ll be leaving in the summer regardless of which league Norwich will be playing in.

A report from Goal has confirmed that he’s being tracked by Barcelona and Man United just now ahead of a summer move, while some comments form Delia Smith make it clear that he will be moving on:

“Luckily, because of this wonderful team behind the scenes, we have some really lovely players. They’ve got a nice temperament and Max Aarons is one of the best. He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won’t be at Norwich.

“He knows that, we know that. But we didn’t have any problem with Max or his parents on this particular occasion and this particular deal. “Obviously, we will lose him, but that is part of our plan.”

They go on to suggest that it’s likely a bid of £35m will be needed to let him go, so it’s a big price in the current market and it means that any buyer will need to be fully convinced by his quality.

Barca already have Sergino Dest who plays in the same position and he’s a similar kind of player, so it might make more sense for them to invest in a more experienced and defensive option so they can mix it up depending on the opposition.

He could be a great fit at Old Trafford as they need a more attacking option at right back and the club like to buy and develop younger players, so they look like the most likely destination if he does move on in the summer.