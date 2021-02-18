Our friends at Stretty News have exclusively learned the true breakdown of fees for wonderkid Amad Diallo’s marquee transfer to Manchester United from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

The deal was officially announced on Deadline Day of the extended summer transfer window, but Amad Diallo completed a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in January, after some work permit and passport details were sorted.

Fabrizio Romano, the world’s most famous football journalist after years of tireless work in unearthing transfers news, reported that the 18-year-old would cost an initial €30m plus €10m in possible add-ons.

Romano then found via his sources that the deal could be for an initial €25m plus €15m in potential add-ons, with that shared once the Ivorian-born winger received his Italian passport.

Tonight, just after Diallo debuted for United with an 8-minute cameo off the bench in the emphatic 4-0 win against Real Sociedad, Romano found it may cost an initial €30m plus €15m in possible add-ons.

Stretty News have no debunked the fluctuating figures regarding the ace’s cost, stating that Amad Diallo will cost a guaranteed €21m (£18.7m), with the deal including €18m (£15.57) in potential bonuses.

Stretty News add that the add-on clauses are believed to be a combination of appearances and achievements-related bonuses.

Here is what transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has found the fee to be, with his latest information being shared as the talent debuted this evening, Stretty News’ exclusive findings are a welcome boost for Manchester United supporters:

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side effectively through to the next round of the Europa League after tonight’s hammering – barring an extremely unlikely second-leg comeback, as well as the Red Devils being in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, Amad Diallo could see more first-team action very soon.

We’d expect a heavily rotated side in the second-leg against Sociedad, paving the way for the wonderkid to see more of the pitch.

Whilst the Premier League season being cramped could certainly offer Amad Diallo more chances.

Prior to tonight, Amad Diallo had only featured for United’s Under-23s, quickly showing he’s respectfully far too gifted for reserve level football with three goals and three assists in two outings.

Manchester United fans should be absolutely delighted with the recent findings, they suggest that the tricky attacker that made just three first-team appearances for Atalanta costs less than initially reported.