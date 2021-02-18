Menu

Chelsea board risk upsetting Thomas Tuchel already by ignoring his desire to sign this player

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the latest episode of the ‘Here We Go‘ podcast, Chelsea were the Premier League side who showed the most interest in Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano was widely expected to depart RB Leipzig this summer, having showcased his credentials as a potentially world-class centre-back during his time at the club.

MORE: Barcelona and Real Madrid could look to exploit game-time situation of Chelsea attacking duo

Bayern Munich oftentimes act as a vacuum for all of the brightest talent the Bundesliga have on offer, and they have proven to be just that once again, securing the services of Upamecano outside the transfer window.

Bayern got their business done early, and understandably so. As reported by Fabrizio Romano via his ‘Here We Go’ podcast, they were not the only team interested in signing the Frenchman.

As per Romano, Thomas Tuchel wanted to see Upamecano sign for Chelsea, but the board opted against submitting a bid and instead chose to wait to see how their transfer strategy changes over the coming months.

While there’s no naivety in that, they have risked upsetting Tuchel early on in his reign by ignoring his desire to have Upamecano at the club and not even submitting a bid.

