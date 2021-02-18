Real Madrid ace set to leave in the summer with both Everton and Napoli interested

Despite Zinedine Zidane being set to bring Lucas Vazquez back into the starting eleven, he’s still set to leave Real Madrid, with both Everton and Napoli reportedly keen.

With Dani Carvajal out injured, Zidane has been forced to call upon utility man Vazquez, who has very few admirers in Madrid beyond his manager – albeit, the decision maker when it comes to picking the team.

Vazquez has been offered a route back into the starting eleven in the shape of Carvajal’s injury, but his rise in importance isn’t likely to have any bearing on the likelihood of him leaving the club, according to Todo Fichajes.

Their report claims that contract talks have hit a roadblock, meaning Vazquez, who will be available on a free in the summer as it stands, could be playing his football with either Everton or Napoli come the start of next season.

We’ll have to keep an eye on this situation as the months tick down towards June.