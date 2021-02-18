Video: Amad Diallo gives the first glimpse of his quality with lovely skill on his Man United debut

It looks like Amad Diallo will be introduced to the team via cameo roles rather than getting a start, so it will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can have on the game.

He came on late against Real Sociedad tonight when the game was already won and winding down, but he still had the chance to show a brief moment of magic late in the game:

This tie is surely over so he should be in line for more game time in the return leg, and it would be good to see if he’s at the stage where he has end product to back up his undoubted talent at this early stage in his career.