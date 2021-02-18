Menu

Video: Amad Diallo gives the first glimpse of his quality with lovely skill on his Man United debut

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It looks like Amad Diallo will be introduced to the team via cameo roles rather than getting a start, so it will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can have on the game.

He came on late against Real Sociedad tonight when the game was already won and winding down, but he still had the chance to show a brief moment of magic late in the game:

Pictures from BT Sport

This tie is surely over so he should be in line for more game time in the return leg, and it would be good to see if he’s at the stage where he has end product to back up his undoubted talent at this early stage in his career.

READ MORE: Transfer boost for Man United as club chief admits “we will lose” summer transfer target

More Stories Amad Diallo

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Akangbe Akeem says:
    February 18, 2021 at 8:41 pm

    l love Amad Diallo l play like mess

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.