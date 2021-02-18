Menu

“He could have come to Arsenal for free” – Arsene Wenger reveals how close Gunners were to signing world-class striker

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has picked a great time to remind Gunners fans of how they almost signed Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer.

Wenger has a track record of discussing how close Arsenal came to signing players who went on to be greats of their generation, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Cristiano Ronaldo and more.

MORE: Agreement in principle: Arsenal look set to extend contract of phenomenal academy product

The legendary coach, speaking on beIN Sports, has done it again, this time with Mbappe in wake of his extraordinary hat-trick against Barcelona, during which he announced himself as arguably the current best on the planet.

Wenger has rubbed it in the faces of Arsenal fans by discussing how he was at Mbappe’s house when his Monaco contract was heading towards its expiration date, with the North London giants almost signing him on a free transfer.

More Stories / Latest News
“I don’t say it’s unfair” – Mikel Arteta refuses to say criticism of Arsenal transfer flop is unjustified
Fabrizio Romano clarifies speculation linking Chelsea summer signing with Juventus and AC Milan
Chelsea board risk upsetting Thomas Tuchel already by ignoring his desire to sign this player

This would have been one of the greatest pieces of business in recent history, but instead, it’ll be a long-lasting regret for Wenger and everyone with any affiliation with Arsenal.

More Stories Arsene Wenger Kylian Mbappe

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Uwot? says:
    February 18, 2021 at 9:21 am

    Lol another one of the “ nearly” transfers! Seriously I think he goes to bed at night & dreams it up.If every great player he mentions had joined Arsenal would have been champions & Cl winners for around a decade.Delussional.Anyway knowing Arsenal prob offered a fiver & a pork pie as their offer! & I’m a fan.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.