“He could have come to Arsenal for free” – Arsene Wenger reveals how close Gunners were to signing world-class striker

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has picked a great time to remind Gunners fans of how they almost signed Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer.

Wenger has a track record of discussing how close Arsenal came to signing players who went on to be greats of their generation, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Cristiano Ronaldo and more.

The legendary coach, speaking on beIN Sports, has done it again, this time with Mbappe in wake of his extraordinary hat-trick against Barcelona, during which he announced himself as arguably the current best on the planet.

Wenger has rubbed it in the faces of Arsenal fans by discussing how he was at Mbappe’s house when his Monaco contract was heading towards its expiration date, with the North London giants almost signing him on a free transfer.

This would have been one of the greatest pieces of business in recent history, but instead, it’ll be a long-lasting regret for Wenger and everyone with any affiliation with Arsenal.