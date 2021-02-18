“He could have come to Arsenal for free” – Arsene Wenger reveals how close Gunners were to signing world-class striker

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has picked a great time to remind Gunners fans of how they almost signed Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer.
Wenger has a track record of discussing how close Arsenal came to signing players who went on to be greats of their generation, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Cristiano Ronaldo and more.
The legendary coach, speaking on beIN Sports, has done it again, this time with Mbappe in wake of his extraordinary hat-trick against Barcelona, during which he announced himself as arguably the current best on the planet.
Wenger has rubbed it in the faces of Arsenal fans by discussing how he was at Mbappe’s house when his Monaco contract was heading towards its expiration date, with the North London giants almost signing him on a free transfer.
This would have been one of the greatest pieces of business in recent history, but instead, it’ll be a long-lasting regret for Wenger and everyone with any affiliation with Arsenal.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and a audacious plan to bring the trio of Leo Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Piqué to Arsenal ?
Arsène Wenger shares just a few of the big name players that he missed out on with the Gunners!#beINUCL #UCL
Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/475fGvNSig
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 17, 2021
Lol another one of the “ nearly” transfers! Seriously I think he goes to bed at night & dreams it up.If every great player he mentions had joined Arsenal would have been champions & Cl winners for around a decade.Delussional.Anyway knowing Arsenal prob offered a fiver & a pork pie as their offer! & I’m a fan.