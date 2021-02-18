Video: Aubameyang with a miss of the season contender as he puts a simple tap in wide of the post vs Benfica

You can usually tell in advance when a player is about to put the ball in the back of the net, and it actually takes a few seconds to figure out what’s happened here.

Arsenal build the play nicely and the ball is slipped down the line for Bellerin, while his cross is perfect for Aubameyang to step on to and place it into the back of the net.

It’s along the ground and there’s no sign of a major bobble, so this has to go down as a horror miss from Aubameyang:

Pictures from BT Sport