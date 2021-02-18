Video: Chelsea star Kenedy shows Tuchel he needs a first-team chance with two-minute goal and assist riot to stun Napoli for loan club Granada

Chelsea fans may want to find themselves live coverage of Granada’s Europa League knockout tie against Napoli this evening, with loanee Kenedy running riot against the Italian giants.

In the 18th minute of the first-leg encounter, the camera panned from a look at Granada’s disappointed manager, Diego Martinez, who was quickly silenced as Kenedy floated a cross into the box.

Kenedy, who is featuring on the right-wing tonight after seeing the majority of his action on the left this term, launched the ball to the far post, where Yangel Herrera rose highest to power the ball into the net.

Just two minutes later, Kenedy had the ball in the net himself, Darwin Machis drove forward on a blistering counter-attacking opportunity, before slipping the ball to the versatile midfielder.

Kenedy drilled the ball into the bottom corner with a wonderful, first-time left-footed finish, which marks a bit of a signature striking style from the ace when you consider his last goal for Granada.

Kenedy running riot has sparked the shock chance of a massive Europa League upset for the La Liga outfit, Napoli don’t know what’s hit them.

Herrera goal, 1-0 to Granada, Kenedy assist:

Kenedy goal, 2-0 to Granada:

Granada show their speed on the breakaway and Chelsea loanee Kenedy fires home an excellent first-time finish! They lead 2-0 vs. Napoli inside the opening half an hour… ? pic.twitter.com/XC8iN2vlx2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2021

Pictures from Polsat Sport, BT Sport and RMC Sport

More Stories / Latest News Video: Aubameyang with a miss of the season contender as he puts a simple tap in wide of the post vs Benfica Video: Wonderkid Mason Greenwood made key defensive interception to save Man United from conceding against Real Sociedad in brilliant tracking back Video: Amad Diallo gives the first glimpse of his quality with lovely skill on his Man United debut

Kenedy has now scored seven goals for the Spanish outfit and chipped in with five assists, with those contributions coming from 30 appearances across all competitions, via 22 starts.

The Brazilian’s quick-fire moments of brilliance actually come against a side who boast another Chelsea loanee in their ranks, with Blues outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko on the bench for the Naples outfit.

The 24-year-old, who has been with the Blues since 2015 and has experienced loans to Watford, Newcastle (twice) and Getafe has sent a message to new boss Thomas Tuchel with tonight’s display.

An overall brilliant loan campaign to date shows that Kenedy has the quality to be a handy first-team player for Chelsea, and an extremely versatile one that could help them out of sticky spots at that.