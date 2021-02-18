In the final minute of regulation during Man United’s Europa League knockout tie against Real Sociedad, Dan James sealed a remarkable 4-0 first-leg win for the Red Devils that puts the fixture to bed.

Nemanja Matic picked up a loose ball and shifted the ball to Eric Bailly, the centre-back launched the ball forward, which ended up on the right-wing and set James on his way.

The lightning-fast winger charged towards goal, cutting inside into the box before he drilled the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle, whilst facing late pressure from a sliding Robin Le Normand.

James had a goal disallowed minutes earlier, whilst the 23-year-old also saw a solid goalscoring opportunity snatched away by the clinical Bruno Fernandes, in a moment that some fans thought was ‘stole’ away from the promising attacker.

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

James looked quality in his first appearance for the Red Devils in over two weeks, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be absolutely delighted to learn that he can call on the Wales international whenever he needs to.

A goal and an assist takes the hard-working wide man’s tally to four goals and an assist in 12 appearances across all competitions this term, with just half of these coming as starts.