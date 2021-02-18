In the 70th minute of the Europa League knockout tie between Manchester United and Real Sociedad this evening, Eric Bailly showcased his usual enigmatic self when the score was at 3-0 – it ended 4-0.

Summer signing Alex Telles whipped a dangerous corner in from the left side, which paved the way for Harry Maguire to bulldoze through two Sociedad players as he hammered a header towards goal.

Goalkeeper Alex Remiro had to dive to the side to parry the ball away, presenting Eric Bailly with a teasing rebound opportunity.

The centre-back showed his insane athleticism as he produced a shock overhead kick attempt, the only problem being that Bailly missed a clean connection with his lead foot, leaving the ball to deflect out.

Bailly continues to prove the unique thrills during United games, with the Ivorian having conceded a handball foul for an instruction to a teammate and finding the target with an unorthodox backheel pass already this season.

70′ – Bailly attempts a scissor kick in Real Sociedad’s box. A thing of beauty #mulive #MUFC pic.twitter.com/OfnMeP0z8Z — MoLvi ? (@Molvi_hi_hun) February 18, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and the Europa League.

Even Marcus Rashford with the silkiest set of his skills and Bruno Fernandes with the most potent shows of passion are nowhere near as entertaining as Eric Bailly for Manchester United.