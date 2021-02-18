Video: Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott nets wonderful last-gasp outside-foot assist for Blackburn against Barnsley

In the final minute of Blackburn’s Championship clash against Barnsley, Liverpool talent Harvey Elliott showcased his magical passing ability to record a late assist.

Elliott, who was only brought on in the 76th minute of the encounter, picked up the ball just behind the halfway line, taking a touch before threading a magnificent outside-foot pass forward.

Partner in crime Adam Armstrong was played through and recorded a late consolation for the Rovers with a lovely lob over the on-rushing Barnsley stopper Bradley Collins from around 30 yards out.

Tony Mowbray’s side lost 2-1, the Scotsman will be kicking himself, if he’d brought Elliott on sooner the Liverpool loanee could’ve helped the side salvage a point.

You can see the pass around the 1:45 mark of the official match highlights video, shared by Blackburn on YouTube.

Pictures from Blackburn Rovers Football Club

This marked the England youth international’s ninth assist from 23 Championship appearances, with the talent also scoring four goals in the second-tier.