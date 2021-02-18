Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford finds his composure to put Man United 3-0 up over Real Sociedad

Manchester United FC
This draw looked like a worst case scenario when it was made as Real Sociedad were flying high in La Liga, but they’ve struggled for from lately and Man United are blowing them away tonight.

Marcus Rashford has had a couple of good chances in this game where he couldn’t find a way past the keeper, but he’s found his composure here to open his body up and slot it into the far corner:

Pictures from RMC Sport

United are having a lot of success on the counter and the Spanish side will need to push for a goal or two, so the scoring may not be over here either.

