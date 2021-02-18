Video: Marcus Rashford finds his composure to put Man United 3-0 up over Real Sociedad

This draw looked like a worst case scenario when it was made as Real Sociedad were flying high in La Liga, but they’ve struggled for from lately and Man United are blowing them away tonight.

Marcus Rashford has had a couple of good chances in this game where he couldn’t find a way past the keeper, but he’s found his composure here to open his body up and slot it into the far corner:

A brilliant Manchester United counter-attacking goal ? Fred with a magical ball through for Marcus Rashford who makes the finish look easy!#UEL pic.twitter.com/cFHu8jfFUq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

United are having a lot of success on the counter and the Spanish side will need to push for a goal or two, so the scoring may not be over here either.