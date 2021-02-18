In the 18th minute of this evening’s Europa League encounter between Real Sociedad and Manchester United, the Red Devils crafted a remarkable chance for star Marcus Rashford.

Summer recruit Alex Telles expertly controlled the ball around 10 yards away from the halfway line, before threading a magnificent through ball in behind to set Bruno Fernandes on his way.

Fernandes slotted the ball to the completely open Rashford in the middle of the area with a perfectly-weighted first-time pass, but the forward somehow hit the ball straight down the middle.

That left Alex Remiro to block the dead straight effort with his legs, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to have missed a glorious opportunity.

Rashford miss tap-in chance again pic.twitter.com/rdeyYAweUY — Paulus Bimo (@paulbimo) February 18, 2021

Pictures from the Europa League and BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Meeting planned: Spurs are preparing an astonishing £30m raid for Arsenal striker this summer Video: Sheer presence of Bruno Fernandes enough to scare three gung-ho Sociedad players into handing Man United star empty net to score in AC Milan intend to permanently sign Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori with hope of whittling down €25m+ cost

We certainly didn’t expect to see Rashford missing in this situation but it’s great to see that it didn’t affect the forward’s confidence with a brilliant assist following shortly after.