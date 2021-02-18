Video: Martin Odegaard shows vision to help create instant Bukayo Saka equaliser for Arsenal vs Benfica in composed team move

Almost immediately after Arsenal fell behind after a harsh penalty was called on a handball from Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners notched an equaliser to get themselves back on level terms against Benfica.

In the 56th minute of the tie, Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos launched a brilliant ball down the flank, which Bukayo Saka latched onto.

Saka skinned former Spurs star Jan Vertonghen, before slotting the ball into an on-rushing Smith Rowe, the ball deflected away and it looked like Arsenal could’ve lost a solid chance.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured that wasn’t the case burst onto the loose ball, controlled it – inviting pressure with his back to goal, before laying it off to Martin Odegaard.

A second Real Madrid loanee played a key hand for Arsenal in the move as Odegaard effortlessly threaded it through to Cedric Soares, who drilled a low cross into the middle of the goal.

Saka was on hand to knock the ball into the back of the net, but saw his celebrations against Jorge Jesus’ side cut short when a VAR review for offside was enacted, the goal was then granted.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted to see how composed his stars were in the final third, especially considering that the Gunners have looked inconsistent going forward this season.