Video: Pizzi puts Benfica ahead after naïve Smith Rowe concedes a penalty for handball

Rarely do you see a short corner actually pay off, although this probably wasn’t what Benfica actually had planned.

It’s actually a nice little move as they take it short and knock it to the spare man to put in a cross, but Smith Rowe does approach him with his hand in the air and unfortunately that is a penalty in today’s game:

Pizzi made no mistake from the spot and Benfica lead, but Arsenal have looked positive in this game and they just need to be more ruthless and aggressive in the final third.