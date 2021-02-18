Menu

Video: Sheer presence of Bruno Fernandes enough to scare three gung-ho Sociedad players into handing Man United star empty net to score in

In the 26th minute of tonight’s Europa League knockout tie between Real Sociedad and Manchester United, a superb long-range pass from Marcus Rashford spelled all sorts of danger for the La Liga side.

Rashford floated the ball forward with a ball from deep on the left flank, it was intended for Bruno Fernandes and found its way to the playmaker in a peculiar manner.

Centre-backs Robin Le Normand and Igor Zubeldia both recklessly lunged towards the ball, with Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro also following their questionable suit.

All three men missed the ball, with Remiro crashing into one of his centre-halves along the way, leaving the ball to roll through and Bruno Fernandes free to tuck it into an empty net.

Imanol Alguacil will be absolutely disgusted with the approach from his side’s three most important defensive figures here, United have somewhat been gifted the lead.

