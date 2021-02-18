The final minute of the first-leg of Porto and Juventus’ Champions League knockout tie last night ended with some real drama, as Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming after a penalty appeal was waved off.

With 30 seconds remaining in the encounter, Matthijs de Light launched a lovely long-range pass into the box, which Ronaldo expertly controlled with a first-time chop.

Just as it looked like Ronaldo has been his counterpart with the wonderful control and silky skill, the forward collided with left-back Zaidu Sanusi, leaving the Ballon d’Or winner to fall to the floor.

Ronaldo threw his arms into the air appealing for a game-changing spot-kick, but the referee had none of it and the play continued until the final whistle blew, leaving the Portuguese star very angry.

Once the full-time whistle blew, Ronaldo dropped to all fours with his head in his hands and that’s when Sanusi came up with a very brave reaction.

The Nigeria international, who turned in a solid performance, clapped directly in the face of Ronaldo as the all-time great sank his heartache into the pitch.

History proves that Ronaldo is not the kind of player to tease in this manner, the 36-year-old doesn’t appear to have noticed at the time but this footage could well kick the superstar into unstoppable mode.

The Dragons were excellent, Juventus were actually quite fortunate to come away from the tie with an away goal, that leaves them with a manageable deficit to overcome with an uber-motivated Ronaldo.