In the 56th minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout tie between Real Sociedad and Manchester United, the Red Devils made it 2-0 thanks to Bruno Fernandes scoring his second of the night.

Fred shifted the ball out wide to Marcus Rashford, sparking a counter-attack, the star took a touch inside before firing a teasing pass that found its way through to Dan James.

James’ touch, which came under heavy pressure from Nacho Monreal, knocked the ball a little ahead of the ace, which left Bruno Fernandes to take over and curl the ball into the corner with a first-time strike.

Fernandes’ effort, which proved to be his second and another that was assisted by Rashford, was initially ruled out for offside.

When the replays were showed, it did seem like the attacking midfielder was narrowly offside, with former Premier League and England star David James left bemused when it stood.

Some Manchester United fans also noticed that Fernandes ‘literally stole’ the goal off of James, who is making his first appearance in just over two weeks tonight, as he’s more of a rotation player this season.

Some of the faithful followers of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also ‘should have left’ the ball to the Welshman, with Bruno’s approach also almost costing the Red Devils a second with the offside doubt.

Here’s how some of the United faithful reacted to the playmaker’s second of the night:

Fernandes literally just stole that goal off James ? — Megan ???? (@Griff_Megan94) February 18, 2021

Bruno fernandes literally stole Dan James goal. Even his own teammates can’t beat that guy?? — Hamidu? (@mufc_Hamidu) February 18, 2021

Fernandes’ lack of shame is why he is the perfect MUFC player. Man’s coulda let James have one or more likely get brought down… — Please y’all, stay the fuck home! (@Thedaddi2) February 18, 2021

Bruno should have left it for Daniel James. — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) February 18, 2021

Bruno should have left that ball for James, but James wouldn’t have scored — Josh (@jk_adegoke) February 18, 2021

Bruno should’ve left it for James — Diallo?? (@amad_szn) February 18, 2021

Let us know your opinion on the moment in the comments below, was this another show of Fernandes’ positive arrogance or was it harsh of the star to snatch a potential goal off of the fringe James?