Video: Wonderkid Mason Greenwood made key defensive interception to save Man United from conceding against Real Sociedad in brilliant tracking back

In the 37th minute of Manchester United’s emphatic 4-0 win against Real Sociedad in the first-leg of their Europa League knockout tie, Mason Greenwood showed something that he’s never done before.

With Sociedad building down the right-wing, the ball was slipped through to Alexander Isak.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka having dangerously drifted away to the middle of the area, Nacho Monreal was seemingly free to make a threatening run forward.

Greenwood noticed the danger before the ball even made it to Isak, with the wonderkid tracking the marauding full-back tightly.

Isak eventually fired a low cross into the box, but Greenwood cut out the danger by getting in front of his man and putting the ball out of play with a crucial interception-cum-clearance.

The 19-year-old’s crucial defensive stop also saved the Red Devils from some embarrassment, as former Arsenal star Monreal would’ve been left with a gaping goal to fire into.

Greenwood can do it all, he’s ‘unlocked’ defending as some fans noted in their reaction, does the business in attack and even prevented United from being the brunt of jokes from their rivals.

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to the wonderkid’s crucial defensive stop:

This will absolutely delight Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the coaching staff, the rest of the team and of course the supporters – especially as the talent produced this in the week that he’s signed a new contract.

