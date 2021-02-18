Video: Wonderkid Mason Greenwood made key defensive interception to save Man United from conceding against Real Sociedad in brilliant tracking back

In the 37th minute of Manchester United’s emphatic 4-0 win against Real Sociedad in the first-leg of their Europa League knockout tie, Mason Greenwood showed something that he’s never done before.

With Sociedad building down the right-wing, the ball was slipped through to Alexander Isak.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka having dangerously drifted away to the middle of the area, Nacho Monreal was seemingly free to make a threatening run forward.

Greenwood noticed the danger before the ball even made it to Isak, with the wonderkid tracking the marauding full-back tightly.

Isak eventually fired a low cross into the box, but Greenwood cut out the danger by getting in front of his man and putting the ball out of play with a crucial interception-cum-clearance.

The 19-year-old’s crucial defensive stop also saved the Red Devils from some embarrassment, as former Arsenal star Monreal would’ve been left with a gaping goal to fire into.

Greenwood can do it all, he’s ‘unlocked’ defending as some fans noted in their reaction, does the business in attack and even prevented United from being the brunt of jokes from their rivals.

Pictures from BT Sport.

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to the wonderkid’s crucial defensive stop:

Mason Greenwood is defending in the box better then our centerbacks, and the 2 DM’s in front of them to protect Maguire…. I hate it here…. — Michael (@blikestro) February 18, 2021

Greenwood unlocked defending — shaz (@luvisragetwo) February 18, 2021

mason greenwood is better at defending than our whole defence — ?? (@FtbllRoy) February 18, 2021

Greenwood great positioning and defending ?? — Nati ?? (@NatsMUFC) February 18, 2021

GREENWOOD DEFENDING?????? THIS BRUDDA READ ALL YOUR COMMENTS — ? (@AliUTDStrategy) February 18, 2021

Good defending by Greenwood. But that clearing by Bailly ? Don’t tell me lindelof would have done it haha #MUFC — Dalia? (@DaliaKhashan) February 18, 2021

Good defending by Greenwood. — Nafis (@nafisMUFC) February 18, 2021

Greenwood defending the backpost better than AWB? — Frank Castle (@arslanw68) February 18, 2021

Brilliant defending by Greenwood! Not something I thought if say — TimHarmer (@TimHarmer10) February 18, 2021

This will absolutely delight Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the coaching staff, the rest of the team and of course the supporters – especially as the talent produced this in the week that he’s signed a new contract.