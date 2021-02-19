Ariel Holan announces his departure from Universidad Católica amid discussion for a managerial position with Brazilian club

Santo FC will be parting ways with their manager Cuca, and his replacement could arrive soon.

The Peixe have engaged in talks with Ariel Holan, who managed Club Deportivo Universidad Católica in Chile this past season. Under contract until December 2021; however, the club announced that their manager would be departing.

“Ariel Holan will not continue to be the coach of Universidad Católica. The champion coach with ‘La Franja’ triggered his exit clause that establishes his contract and expressed thanks for the year he lived in the Crusaders,” the Católica stated.

Furthermore, Holan also made his departure known through his Twitter account as he said goodby to the club and supporters.

“Today, I have to say goodbye to the club, and the entire family crossed. Today our paths part, but I will be eternally grateful. We spent an unusual year full of emotions but one that will remain forever in our hearts,” Holan said.

Holan was hired by Católica last year, where he guided the Cruzados to their latest league title this season. The 60-year-old’s latest work with the Chilean side has caught Santos’ attention. Holan is reportedly on the verge of taking over their managerial position as talks between both parties have intensified.

The Argentine tactician’s most notable success in South American football came in 2017 as Club Atlético Independiente’s manager. He led El Rojo to a Copa Sudamericana victory over Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.