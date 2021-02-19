Barcelona could still sensationally beat Real Madrid to major transfer this summer if Joan Laporta becomes President

In a way you can understand why David Alaba doesn’t want to announce an agreement with a new club until the summer in case his dedication to Bayern is questioned, but everything points to Real Madrid just now.

They need to reinforce their defence and they love a big name signing, while the fact that he would be free will be especially appealing given their financial issues and there are even reports which state he has an agreement to sign in the summer:

David Alaba has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid since the beginning of January. His pre-contract until June 2025 is ‘almost ready’ – not signed yet. Chelsea, Liverpool as other clubs are still trying to convince him… but Alaba’s priority is joining Real Madrid ?? https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2021

The problem with a lack of an official announcement is that it does leave a vacuum for speculation to continue in, and Spanish outlet Sport still think that Barcelona have a chance of pulling this off.

There are a few things that still stand in the way of this, but the main one is Joan Laporta winning the Presidential election as it’s believed that he is on excellent terms with Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi.

They go on to suggest that Barca could still have a chance to get a deal done if Laporta wins, and that relationship with Zahavi is strong enough to halt any negotiations with Real Madrid in the hope that Barca could find an agreement.

Finances will also be a major issue as Alaba is asking for a huge wage, so it would be pretty sensational if they could find a way to pull this off.

Everything still points to him landing at the Bernabeu and it’s possible that the agreement has already been signed, but speculation will continue until it becomes official.