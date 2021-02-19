It wasn’t so long ago that one Chelsea player in particular looked to have no future whatsoever at the club.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s consistent howlers saw Frank Lampard dip his toe back into the transfer market and sign Edouard Mendy as the Blues’ No.1.

In no time at all, the Spaniard was usurped in the starting line-up, with Mendy justifying his manager’s faith by producing a string of top-class performances.

Once Lampard was sacked, Thomas Tuchel wiped the slate clean and has appeared to give every first-team player a chance to stake their claim.

That’s something that Kepa has grasped with both hands, keeping two clean sheets in a row.

He’s also made it clear that he intends to stay at Stamford Bridge and never wanted to leave in the first place.

“Deep down I knew I could do it. Now I am not scared. I want to feel more important and I am working for it,” he said to Spanish radio station COPE, cited by the Daily Star.

“I haven’t let it get to me. Now I am feeling good after the inactivity. I have never thought about leaving Chelsea.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘It’s my fault’ – Tuchel blames himself for Ziyech’s absence from the Chelsea line-up Video: ‘We don’t think about that’ – Liverpool looking ahead to the Merseyside derby and not for revenge says Klopp Video: Tuchel hints at goalkeeper change at Chelsea saying Kepa has taken his opportunity after being given a fresh start

Now it’s Mendy’s turn to spend some time on the sidelines, with Tuchel enjoying seeing the competition for places in an area of his team which is vitally important.